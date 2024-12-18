51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV squanders late lead, falls at No. 22 Dayton

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles against Dayton's Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first ha ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles against Dayton's Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
UNLV guard Jailen Bedford, center right, dribbles against Dayton forward Amael L'Etang (29) dur ...
UNLV guard Jailen Bedford, center right, dribbles against Dayton forward Amael L'Etang (29) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Dayton's Zed Key (23) celebrates with teammate Malachi Smith (11) during the first half of an N ...
Dayton's Zed Key (23) celebrates with teammate Malachi Smith (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Dayton's Amael L'Etang (29) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game aga ...
Dayton's Amael L'Etang (29) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Dayton coach Anthony Grant shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game agai ...
Dayton coach Anthony Grant shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
More Stories
A Mountain West logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between UNLV and ...
Mountain West sued by 2 departing schools over exit fees
UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) attempts a layup during the Jack Jones Classic college basketba ...
UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels face tough test at Dayton
UNLV guard Julian Rishwain (20) attempts a three-point shot in front of Pacific Tigers head coa ...
‘I had to step up’: Guard’s 3-point spree helps Rebels end losing skid
Pacific forward Elias Ralph (2) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball ...
UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels trying to snap 3-game skid
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2024 - 6:05 pm
 

The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a 66-65 road loss to No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday night at UD Arena in Dayton.

Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 16 points for UNLV (5-5). He missed a baseline jumper at the buzzer.

Malachi Smith gave Dayton (10-2) the lead on a three-point play with eight seconds remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES