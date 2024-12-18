UNLV squanders late lead, falls at No. 22 Dayton
The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday night. The Rebels missed a shot to win at the buzzer.
The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a 66-65 road loss to No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday night at UD Arena in Dayton.
Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 16 points for UNLV (5-5). He missed a baseline jumper at the buzzer.
Malachi Smith gave Dayton (10-2) the lead on a three-point play with eight seconds remaining.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
