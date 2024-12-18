UNLV squanders late lead, falls at No. 22 Dayton

The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a road loss at No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday night. The Rebels missed a shot to win at the buzzer.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Dayton's Amael L'Etang (29) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Dayton's Zed Key (23) celebrates with teammate Malachi Smith (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

UNLV guard Jailen Bedford, center right, dribbles against Dayton forward Amael L'Etang (29) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles against Dayton's Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a 66-65 road loss to No. 22 Dayton on Tuesday night at UD Arena in Dayton.

Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 16 points for UNLV (5-5). He missed a baseline jumper at the buzzer.

Malachi Smith gave Dayton (10-2) the lead on a three-point play with eight seconds remaining.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

