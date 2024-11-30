Rebels fall to Northwestern, finish 0-2 at Arizona tourney

The UNLV men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern on Friday at the Arizona Tip-Off after a blowout defeat to Mississippi State on Thursday.

The UNLV men’s basketball team suffered a 66-61 loss to Northwestern in the third-place game of the Arizona Tip-Off tournament Friday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 17 points to lead UNLV (4-3). The Rebels finished 0-2 in the tournament.

Junior college transfer Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry started for the Rebels after missing most of the second half of their 80-58 loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night with a back injury. Cherry scored eight points and added 10 rebounds in 30 minutes on Friday.

Northwestern improves to 6-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

