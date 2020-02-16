UNLV hands New Mexico rare home basketball loss

New Mexico’s only home loss this season was to No. 4 San Diego State, but UNLV went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and won 78-73 on Saturday.

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J.Otzelberger directs his players on the court versus the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of an NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico’s only home loss this season was to No. 4 San Diego State, but UNLV went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and won 78-73 on Saturday.

Bryce Hamilton had 17 points for the Rebels (13-14, 8-6 Mountain West), and Amauri Hardy and Marvin Coleman each scored 16.

Makuach Maluach’s 19 points led New Mexico (17-10, 6-8), and Corey Manigault scored 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.