UNLV hands New Mexico rare home basketball loss
New Mexico’s only home loss this season was to No. 4 San Diego State, but UNLV went to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and won 78-73 on Saturday.
Bryce Hamilton had 17 points for the Rebels (13-14, 8-6 Mountain West), and Amauri Hardy and Marvin Coleman each scored 16.
Makuach Maluach’s 19 points led New Mexico (17-10, 6-8), and Corey Manigault scored 17.
