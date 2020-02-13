Jalen Harris scores 29 to lead UNR past UNLV in overtime
Jalen Harris’ jumper with 1:21 left in overtime gave UNR the lead for good as the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV 82-79 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Harris scored 29 points to lead UNR (16-10, 9-5 Mountain West), which has beaten the Rebels (12-14, 7-6) in eight of the past nine meetings. Jazz Johnson added 19 points for the Wolf Pack.
Bryce Hamilton had 23 points and nine rebounds for UNLV, and Amauri Hardy and Jonah Antonio each scored 14.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
