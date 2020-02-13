Jalen Harris scores 29 to lead UNR past UNLV in overtime

Jalen Harris’ jumper with 1:21 left in overtime gave UNR the lead for good as the Wolf Pack defeated UNLV 82-79 on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's Marvin Coleman reacts after losing to UNR in overtime in their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) drives to the basket against UNR's Jazz Johnson (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton (13) goes to the basket against UNR's Johncarlos Reyes (12) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) talks with UNLV's head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the first half of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Elijah Mitrou-Long (55) drives to the basket as UNR's Jazz Johnson (22) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Marvin Coleman (31) goes to the basket between UNR's Lindsey Drew (14) and Johncarlos Reyes, right, during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) shoots to score over UNR's Zane Meeks (15) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jonah Antonio (10) celebrates his three-pointer against UNR during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harris scored 29 points to lead UNR (16-10, 9-5 Mountain West), which has beaten the Rebels (12-14, 7-6) in eight of the past nine meetings. Jazz Johnson added 19 points for the Wolf Pack.

Bryce Hamilton had 23 points and nine rebounds for UNLV, and Amauri Hardy and Jonah Antonio each scored 14.

