57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

UNLV holds off second-half comeback, beats Hofstra

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 8:39 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives past Hofstra Pride guard Bryce Washington (2) du ...
UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives past Hofstra Pride guard Bryce Washington (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Hofstra Pride at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) jumps to block against Hofstra Pride guard Tyler Thomas ( ...
UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) jumps to block against Hofstra Pride guard Tyler Thomas (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) shoots against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (5) durin ...
UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) shoots against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) celebrates after Hofstra was called for a foul during the ...
UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) celebrates after Hofstra was called for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team held off a second-half comeback to beat Hofstra 74-56 Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fifth-year wing Keylan Boone scored 16 points to lead the Rebels (5-5).

The Pride fell to 7-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
2
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
3
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
4
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
Police: Troopers stopped to check on DUI suspect before fatal crash
5
CARTOONS: Biden found some new hair to sniff
CARTOONS: Biden found some new hair to sniff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
NFR 2023: Day 2 — PHOTOS
NFR 2023: Day 2 — PHOTOS
NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
NFR Live with team roper Tyler Wade
Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting
Rebels’ game at Dayton called off after UNLV shooting
Lady Rebels earn ranking after perfect start to season
Lady Rebels earn ranking after perfect start to season
Rebels scorched by hot shooting again, fall to 2-3
Rebels scorched by hot shooting again, fall to 2-3
Rebels survive Akron after 18-point lead nearly slips away
Rebels survive Akron after 18-point lead nearly slips away