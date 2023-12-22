UNLV holds off second-half comeback, beats Hofstra

UNLV fended off a second-half comeback by Hofstra to win in their return to the Thomas & Mack Center, led by Keylan Boone and Luis Rodriguez.

UNLV Rebels guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives past Hofstra Pride guard Bryce Washington (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Hofstra Pride at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Luis Rodriguez (15) jumps to block against Hofstra Pride guard Tyler Thomas (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) shoots against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Justin Webster (2) celebrates after Hofstra was called for a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV men’s basketball team held off a second-half comeback to beat Hofstra 74-56 Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fifth-year wing Keylan Boone scored 16 points to lead the Rebels (5-5).

The Pride fell to 7-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

