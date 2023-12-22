UNLV holds off second-half comeback, beats Hofstra
UNLV fended off a second-half comeback by Hofstra to win in their return to the Thomas & Mack Center, led by Keylan Boone and Luis Rodriguez.
The UNLV men’s basketball team held off a second-half comeback to beat Hofstra 74-56 Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fifth-year wing Keylan Boone scored 16 points to lead the Rebels (5-5).
The Pride fell to 7-5.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.