UNLV men’s basketball preview: Rebels trying to snap 3-game skid

The UNLV men’s basketball team takes on Pacific on Saturday as part of the Jack Jones Classic tripleheader at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

Pacific forward Elias Ralph (2) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

UNLV GAME DAY

Who: UNLV men’s basketball vs. Pacific

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee’s Family Forum

TV: Baller TV (subscription)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -13; total 139

About the Rebels (4-4): UNLV is trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

After being swept by Mississippi State and Northwestern at the Arizona Tip-Off tournament Nov. 28-29, the Rebels were blown out at Creighton 83-65 on Dec. 7.

UNLV will try to regroup after a week off. Sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. leads the Rebels with 16.8 points and 3.6 assists per game. Junior transfer forward Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry is second in points (11.8) and first in rebounds (6.4).

The game is part of the Jack Jones Classic tripleheader at Lee’s Family Forum. Bradley (8-1) faces Santa Clara (5-5) at 1:30 p.m., followed by Colorado State (5-4) against Virginia Commonwealth (8-2) at 4:30 p.m.

About Pacific (5-6): The Tigers have lost two straight and six of eight. Last time out, Pacific fell 72-61 at Illinois State.

Senior forward Elias Ralph leads the Tigers with 17.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Junior guard Elijah Fisher averages 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, and junior guard Lamar Washington contributes 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Las Vegas Review-Journal