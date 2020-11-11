UNLV picked to finish in top half of Mountain West men’s basketball

Optimism seems to be high entering Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger’s second season.

UNLV Rebels head coach T. J. Otzelberger talks to his team during a time out in the second half of the Mountain West tournament quarterfinal basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV is expected to end the upcoming season exactly where it ended things last year.

The Rebels were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West on Wednesday, behind San Diego State, Boise State and Utah State. That’s where the Rebels ended coach T.J. Otzelberger’s first year after going 17-15 and 12-6 in the conference.

UNLV is hoping to take strides this season after Otzelberger has reshaped the roster significantly. Just three veterans return: point guard Marvin Coleman, guard Bryce Hamilton and big man Mbacke Diong. The team has six scholarship freshmen, and Otzelberger admitted it’s one of the youngest roster he’s seen.

Expectations remain high, however, because of the talent on campus. Hamilton was selected to the preseason All-Mountain West team after averaging 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per conference game last season.

David Jenkins Jr., a transfer from South Dakota State, was named the preseason newcomer of the year. Otzelberger believes the junior is an “elite” shooter off the catch and dribble and should help provide spacing for his offense.

In addition, guard Nick Blake was picked as the preseason freshman of the year. The 6-foot-6 wing is a natural scorer and should earn playing time right away.

The full predicted order of finish in the Mountain West can be found below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. San Diego State (14)

2. Boise State (4)

3. Utah State (2)

4. UNLV

5. Colorado State

6. UNR

7. New Mexico

8. Fresno State

9. Wyoming

10. Air Force

11. San Jose State

