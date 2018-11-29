Valparaiso rides big run to victory over UNLV 72-64

Valparaiso used a 21-2 run that began late in the first half to establish control and defeat UNLV 72-64 on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rebels committed 25 turnovers.

Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) turns for an offensive foul against UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) and forward Cheickna Dembele (15) fight for the ball against Valparaiso Crusaders guard Markus Golder (5) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) goes up for a shot during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) takes a shot against pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders guard Markus Golder (5) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes up for a basket against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball for a score against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a play against Valparaiso Crusaders in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) makes a pass under pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) and guard Deion Lavender (2) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) takes a shot fore a score against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) makes a pass against Valparaiso Crusaders guard Ryan Fazekas (35) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) saves the ball from going out of bounds against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) looks for an open pass under pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders guard Ryan Fazekas (35) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes up for a shot under pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders guard Ryan Fazekas (35) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is pressure by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Ryan Fazekas (35) and center Jaume Sorolla (14) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks for an open pass against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Trey Woodbury (22) looks for an open pass against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (15) takes a shot against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (15) looks for an open pass under pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cheikh Mbacke Diong was glued to the bench with three fouls. UNLV was turning over the ball seemingly every other possession. And Valparaiso was running the Rebels off their own Thomas & Mack Center floor.

This was not the way the Rebels wanted to head into the meat of their nonconference schedule, getting beaten 72-64 in a Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge game Wednesday night.

“Seventy-points, and 49 were us not blocking out or throwing the ball away,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “You never want to knee-jerk off of games like this too early in the season because you want to stay the course, but you’ve got to figure out exactly what (the players need to know) on every single turnover and every single missed blockout.

“The game slippage is extremely high right now with this young team, and that’s probably the most challenging thing as a teacher to watch the process in the early stages when you don’t have the result that you play for.”

Valpo (4-3) took control with a 21-2 run that began late in the first half. By the time they were done, they had taken 46-37 lead.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Rebels (4-2). They next welcome Cincinnati to the Thomas & Mack on Saturday, a Bearcats team that advanced to the second round of last season’s NCAA Tournament.

From there, UNLV plays at Illinois, against Brigham Young in T-Mobile Arena and then in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. If the Rebels don’t come up with answers soon, this could be a long December for them.

“It’s a tough loss for a host of reasons, but it’s by no means the season,” Menzies said. “We’ve got to make sure (the players) understand it’s a long journey, but it unfolds very quickly.”

UNLV looked in control early, going on an 11-point run in the first half for a 31-20 lead. The Rebels made 15 of their first 21 shots, getting to the rim almost at will.

They missed 33 of their final 45 attempts.

“I feel we still got to the basket well, we just had trouble finishing,” UNLV guard Kris Clyburn said. “They did a pretty solid job, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to finish.”

The Rebels were sloppy throughout, and it was a major part of their undoing. They committed 25 turnovers, repeatedly making errant passes that were easily deflected or intercepted.

“Pretty much we turned the ball over ourselves,” UNLV forward Shakur Juiston said. “I don’t think they did anything that dictated us turning the ball over. We’re an unselfish team. We always look for the other guys, but at times we have to be 100 percent that the pass is there, and if it’s not and if we’re in scoring position, then just take the shot.”

Juiston scored 14 points and had 19 rebounds, Clyburn scored 12 points, and Noah Robotham totaled 10 points.

Derrik Smits, son of former Indiana Pacer Rik Smits, finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Crusaders.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/ Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.