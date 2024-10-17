Where was UNLV picked to finish in the Mountain West basketball poll?

70°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2024 - 9:09 am
 

UNLV has work to do if it’s going to contend for the Mountain West men’s basketball title this season, according to the preseason poll released Thursday at media day at Resorts World.

The Rebels were picked fifth in the 11-team league.

Boise State was predicted to win the conference with 19 of 26 first-place votes and 276 points.

UNLV received two first-place votes in the poll and 178 points.

Boise State was followed by New Mexico, UNR and San Diego State.

In preseason individual awards, Boise State center Tyson Degenhart was named player of the year.

UNLV sophomore guard Dedan Thomas Jr. made the 10-team preseason all-conference team.

San Diego State’s Pharaoh Compton, a former Arbor View High standout, is predicted as the league’s freshman of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

