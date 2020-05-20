UNLV beats UNR again in Silver State Series

The schools tied at 13.5 points apiece, but the tiebreaker went to the Rebels for winning the Fremont Cannon when they defeated UNR 33-30 on the football field.

UNLV wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) celebrates with teammate Jacob Gasser (82) after making a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Nevada in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV won the Silver State Series for the seventh time in the eight years that award has been given out.

The schools tied at 13.5 points apiece, but the tiebreaker went to the Rebels for winning the Fremont Cannon when they defeated UNR 33-30 on the football field in November.

Results from the seven spring sports were not included in the series results because those seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

