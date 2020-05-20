81°F
UNLV

UNLV beats UNR again in Silver State Series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

UNLV won the Silver State Series for the seventh time in the eight years that award has been given out.

The schools tied at 13.5 points apiece, but the tiebreaker went to the Rebels for winning the Fremont Cannon when they defeated UNR 33-30 on the football field in November.

Results from the seven spring sports were not included in the series results because those seasons were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

