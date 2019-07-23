97°F
UNLV

UNLV extends shoe, apparel deal with Nike

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 8:50 am
 
Updated July 23, 2019 - 9:00 am

UNLV extended its shoe and apparel deal with Nike, a three-year contract valued at $9 million.

The athletic department will receive $2 million in product each year, with UNLV buying an additional $1 million annually. Under the previous agreement, UNLV received $1 million in product annually with the ability to purchase $800,000 each year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

