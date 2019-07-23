UNLV extends shoe, apparel deal with Nike
UNLV extended its shoe and apparel deal with Nike, a three-year contract valued at $9 million.
UNLV extended its shoe and apparel deal with Nike, a three-year contract valued at $9 million.
The athletic department will receive $2 million in product each year, with UNLV buying an additional $1 million annually. Under the previous agreement, UNLV received $1 million in product annually with the ability to purchase $800,000 each year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.