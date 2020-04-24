UNLV football, men’s basketball season tickets to be digital

UNLV football season tickets will be emailed in mid-August and those for men’s basketball in mid-October.

UNLV football and men’s basketball season tickets will be delivered in a digital format for the first time.

Details will be provided to season ticket holders through email. Season ticket holders should verify their email addresses by logging into their accounts, calling account representatives or emailing rebelathletics@unlvtickets.com.

Football tickets will be emailed in mid-August and men’s basketball in mid-October.

Those interested in buying season tickets can visit UNLVtickets.com or call 702-895-2958.

“In today’s environment, the safety and security of our fans and staff is critical to us,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “Providing mobile season tickets will eliminate multiple physical touch points while allowing for contactless ticket delivery and use for football and men’s basketball events.”

