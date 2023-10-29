3 takeaways from UNLV’s heartbreaking loss to Fresno State

UNLV let an opportunity slip away against Fresno State late Saturday, but coach Barry Odom’s squad still has a path to the Mountain West championship.

UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) celebrates with defensive back Jerrae Williams (23) after intercepting a pass against Utah State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

UNLV Rebels tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) breaks off a big run past Utah State Aggies safety Ajani Carter (12) in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As Fresno State prepared to kneel out its 31-24 win over UNLV on Saturday night, Rebels coach Barry Odom found senior wideout Senika McKie.

Moments earlier, the former Division II receiver dropped a wide-open pass in the end zone that would’ve given UNLV a chance to tie the game. So as the buzzer sounded, McKie found himself embraced by his coach.

“That play didn’t decide the game,” Odom told reporters. “(McKie) doesn’t understand that right now, but there were 70-something plays on offense, 70 on defense, another 30 on kicking that decided the game, not that one.”

UNLV’s fourth-quarter comeback came up short against Fresno State (7-1, 3-1), ending the Rebels’ five-game winning streak. A turnover-filled third quarter, combined with late red zone failures, consigned UNLV to defeat, but Odom said there’s no time for the team to feel sorry for itself.

“There will be a game in 6½ short days,” he said. “So we’ll make corrections and do everything we can to get our team back in the winner’s circle.”

The Rebels (6-2, 3-1) play New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game:

1. Oliver’s big day

The Rebels needed someone in their secondary to step up after Johnathan Baldwin went down with an apparent lower leg injury in the first half. Junior cornerback Cameron Oliver answered the call.

Oliver was everywhere against the Bulldogs. His 12 total tackles led the Rebels, with seven coming solo. He also had two tackles for a loss and UNLV’s only sack of the game, a huge hit on Fresno State signal-caller Mikey Keene that helped hold the Bulldogs to a field goal after a UNLV turnover in the third quarter.

The Texas native also had an interception, the seventh of his career and his second of the season. Oliver stepped in front of a slant early in the fourth quarter to get the ball back for the Rebels and give them a chance to tie the game.

2. Ballunguy gets involved

Entering Saturday, Kaleo Ballungay, a junior tight end, had never caught more than four passes in a single season. He had five receptions for 52 yards against Fresno State.

The 6-foot-6-inch Ballungay, who entered Saturday with eight career catches, was routinely targeted by redshirt freshman Jayden Maiava on crucial downs. Ballungay hauled in a 17-yard catch on third-and-8 during a first-quarter drive that ended in a touchdown, and he caught a 9-yard pass on fourth-and-6 during the Rebels’ final drive.

Ballungay’s emergence in the passing game going forward will be important, as he and fellow tight end Shelton Zeon III only have 14 receptions between them for 191 yards this season. For context, receiver Ricky White leads UNLV with 47 catches for 719 yards.

3. MW title still possible

UNLV came up short against Fresno State, but the Rebels are still in the thick of the Mountain West championship race.

The Rebels are in a three-way tie for second place in the conference with Fresno State and Boise State (4-4, 3-1), trailing Air Force (8-0, 5-0).

UNLV doesn’t face Boise State this season, but does get a shot at Air Force on the road Nov. 18. Fresno State and Boise State face off Nov. 4, and the Broncos still have Air Force on their schedule as well.

“I’m dang proud of our football team,” Odom said. “They battled. We’ve got good toughness. We’ve got resolve about ourselves.”

