A look at Tony Sanchez’s career at UNLV — TIMELINE
A timeline looking at Tony Sanchez’s career at UNLV.
Tony Sanchez timeline
Dec. 11, 2014 — Sanchez is hired at UNLV.
Sept. 5, 2015 — In Sanchez’s first game, the Rebels lose 38-30 at Northern Illinois.
Oct. 3, 2015 — The Rebels win 23-17 at UNR for their first victory.
Sept. 2, 2017 — UNLV, as a 45-point favorite, opens the season with a 43-40 loss to Howard.
Nov. 25, 2017 — With bowl eligibility on the line, UNLV loses 23-16 at UNR in the season finale.
Nov. 29, 2018 — Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announces Sanchez will return in 2019, but says she expects the team to become bowl eligible.
Oct. 3, 2019 — The Fertitta Football Complex has its ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Nov. 2, 2019 — UNLV loses 37-17 at Colorado State, giving the Rebels seven losses and ensuring they won’t be bowl eligible.
Nov. 25, 2019 — Sanchez is fired.