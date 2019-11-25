61°F
UNLV Football

A look at Tony Sanchez’s career at UNLV — TIMELINE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 12:11 pm
 

Tony Sanchez timeline

Dec. 11, 2014 — Sanchez is hired at UNLV.

Sept. 5, 2015 — In Sanchez’s first game, the Rebels lose 38-30 at Northern Illinois.

Oct. 3, 2015 — The Rebels win 23-17 at UNR for their first victory.

UNLV's Aaron Criswell (9) celebrates after the teams 23-17 defeat over UNR at Mackay Stadium in ...
UNLV's Aaron Criswell (9) celebrates after the teams 23-17 defeat over UNR at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sept. 2, 2017 — UNLV, as a 45-point favorite, opens the season with a 43-40 loss to Howard.

Nov. 25, 2017 — With bowl eligibility on the line, UNLV loses 23-16 at UNR in the season finale.

UNR players take the field for the second half while playing for the Fremont Cannon football tr ...
The Fremont Cannon football trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) UNR players take the field for the second half while playing for the Fremont Cannon football trophy at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nov. 29, 2018 — Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announces Sanchez will return in 2019, but says she expects the team to become bowl eligible.

Oct. 3, 2019 — The Fertitta Football Complex has its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Frank Fertitta III, center left, and Lorenzo Fertitta, center right, are joined by UNLV footbal ...
Frank Fertitta III, center left, and Lorenzo Fertitta, center right, are joined by UNLV football players, from left, Giovanni Fauolo, Armani Rogers, UNLV athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, UNLV acting president Marta Meana, UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, and UNLV football players Javin White and and Gabe McCoy as they cut the ribbon for the Fertitta Football Complex at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nov. 2, 2019 — UNLV loses 37-17 at Colorado State, giving the Rebels seven losses and ensuring they won’t be bowl eligible.

Nov. 25, 2019 — Sanchez is fired.

