A look at Tony Sanchez’s career at UNLV — TIMELINE

A timeline looking at Tony Sanchez’s career at UNLV.

UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez holds a unique helmet that will be worn by the players on the season's opening game, during the team's photo day at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Sanchez timeline

Dec. 11, 2014 — Sanchez is hired at UNLV.

Sept. 5, 2015 — In Sanchez’s first game, the Rebels lose 38-30 at Northern Illinois.

Oct. 3, 2015 — The Rebels win 23-17 at UNR for their first victory.

Sept. 2, 2017 — UNLV, as a 45-point favorite, opens the season with a 43-40 loss to Howard.

Nov. 25, 2017 — With bowl eligibility on the line, UNLV loses 23-16 at UNR in the season finale.

Nov. 29, 2018 — Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announces Sanchez will return in 2019, but says she expects the team to become bowl eligible.

Oct. 3, 2019 — The Fertitta Football Complex has its ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Nov. 2, 2019 — UNLV loses 37-17 at Colorado State, giving the Rebels seven losses and ensuring they won’t be bowl eligible.

Nov. 25, 2019 — Sanchez is fired.