UNLV Football

Allegiant Stadium roof leak causes delay in UNLV home opener

During UNLV football's season opener against Bryant the roof of Allegiant Stadium began to leak due to weather outside.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2023 - 3:19 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2023 - 3:24 pm
A tear in the Allegiant Stadium roof is seen on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Rain cou ...
A tear in the Allegiant Stadium roof is seen on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. Rain could be seen leaking into the stadium during the UNLV game against Bryant. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands on the field during a weather delay after rain leaked into Al ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom stands on the field during a weather delay after rain leaked into Allegiant Stadium during a game against Bryant on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football’s home opener Saturday was briefly delayed late in the first half by rain despite being played under a roof at Allegiant Stadium.

A heavy downpour was falling for a second consecutive day outside, and water leaked onto the field with the Rebels driving in the closing minutes of the second quarter.

Early in the game, the sound of rain pounding on the roof of the stadium could be heard reverberating through the venue.

Water appeared to be seeping through at multiple spots, but the officials stepped in when it happened closer to the area of the field where the action was taking place.

Allegiant Stadium, which is also home to the Raiders, was completed in 2020 with an estimated cost of just less than $2 billion.

According to Freyssinet, the roofing contractor, the lens-shaped cable-net structure is made of 100 fully locked coil cables on a perpendicular grid with more than 150 struts connecting the top and bottom nets with a translucent ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) membrane on top to enclose the stadium.

UNLV leads Bryant 24-0 at halftime, and the weather in the area around the stadium has cleared.

The Raiders don’t play a home game until Sept. 24 against the Steelers.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

