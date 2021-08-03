Arroyo’s second season at UNLV gets off to more normal start

The Rebels will begin practicing Wednesday as they prepare for their first full season under their head coach. The 2020 season was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, a traditional fall football camp for UNLV under Marcus Arroyo.

The Rebels will begin practicing Wednesday at Rebel Park as they prepare for their first full season under their second-year head coach. The 2020 season was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the virus is still lingering, it didn’t prevent UNLV from executing spring practice and additional offseason workouts. “This year was back to that normal, fundamental installation, dating back to the winter,” Arroyo said late last month at Mountain West media days.

UNLV finished 0-6 last season, but returns 18 starters and welcomes the third-best recruiting class in the Mountain West, according to 247 Sports. Notable offensive returners include sixth-year senior tailback Charles Williams, a former All-Mountain West honoree who is 793 yards away from the school’s rushing record.

Reigning Mountain West Offensive Freshman of the Year and sophomore wide receiver Kyle Williams is back after recording a team-high 426 receiving yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Sixth-year senior guard Julio Garcia returns to anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, the Rebels return 10 starters, including junior linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who posted a team-high five sacks in 2020 while playing as an edge rusher.

Junior defensive end Adam Plant Jr. is back after logging 3.5 sacks and a team-high seven tackles for loss. Safety and leading tackler Bryce Jackson is back for his senior season as well.

Regardless of who’s returning, UNLV is looking for significant improvement after a season in which it lost every game by no fewer than 13 points.

Arroyo said last month that the team is “still young.” Questions remains at quarterback after the departure of Max Gilliam, who opted to end his football career with a year of eligibility remaining.

Sophomore Doug Brumfield and junior Justin Rogers are the returning signal callers, and true freshman Cameron Friel enrolled early to compete in spring practice. Former Bishop Gorman star quarterback Tate Martell is also on the team as a walk-on athlete.

“The last season, we didn’t really have a chance to be together and build chemistry,” Windmon said at Mountain West media days. “This summer gave us a chance to be around each other more. … That’s what it’s all about, finding more about your brother and building chemistry from there.”

Time to see how it translates.

