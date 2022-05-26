103°F
CBS Sports to televise multiple UNLV football games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 2:20 pm
 
Updated May 26, 2022 - 2:20 pm
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CBS Sports Network will televise seven UNLV football games next season, the school and the network announced Thursday.

Those televised games are Aug. 27 at 12:30 p.m. against Idaho State, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. against New Mexico, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. against Air Force and Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. against Fresno State will be at Allegiant Stadium. CBS Sports Network will air road games Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Utah State, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at San Jose State and Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at San Diego State.

The games against New Mexico, San Jose State and Fresno State will be on Friday nights.

Four games have not been announced for TV — Sept. 17 at home against North Texas, Oct. 22 at Notre Dame, Nov. 19 at Hawaii and Nov. 26 at home against UNR. The North Texas game will be at noon and Notre Dame at 11:30 a.m., but the times for the other two games will be announced later.

Pac-12 Now will stream the game at California, which is Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

