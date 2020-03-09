72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Chad Kauha’aha’a to coach UNLV’s defensive line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2020 - 3:46 pm
 

Chad Kauha’aha’a, who last season coached Southern California’s defensive line, will oversee the same unit at UNLV, a person close to the program confirmed Monday.

Kauha’aha’a previously coached the defensive line at Weber State from 2005-08, Utah State from 2009-2010, Utah from 2011-12, Wisconsin from 2013-14, Oregon State from 2015-17 and Boise State in 2018.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
2
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
3
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
4
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
5
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV to play daunting football schedule
By / RJ

UNLV’s first six opponents are against teams that competed in bowls last season. The Rebels, though, get a break with two well-placed bye weeks.