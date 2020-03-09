Chad Kauha’aha’a to coach UNLV’s defensive line

Chad Kauha’aha’a previously coached the defensive line at Southern California, Boise State, Oregon State, Wisconsin, Utah, Utah State and Weber State.

Weber State defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a talks to his players as they play Hawaii in an NCAA College football game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday Sept. 6, 2008. Hawaii won 36-17. (AP Photo/Hugh E. Gentry)

Chad Kauha’aha’a, who last season coached Southern California’s defensive line, will oversee the same unit at UNLV, a person close to the program confirmed Monday.

Kauha’aha’a previously coached the defensive line at Weber State from 2005-08, Utah State from 2009-2010, Utah from 2011-12, Wisconsin from 2013-14, Oregon State from 2015-17 and Boise State in 2018.

