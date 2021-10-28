Charles Williams could break UNLV rushing record against UNR

Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) sprints up field past Utah State Aggies safety Monte' McGary (26) in the second half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Charles Williams wasn’t thinking about breaking UNLV’s career rushing record in 2016 when he departed his native Fresno, California, for Las Vegas.

There was something else on his mind.

“I was just thinking about getting on the field,” Williams said with a smile, referencing predecessors Lexington Thomas and Xzaviar Campbell. “They were always pushing me to be great. … I just wanted to make them proud. Breaking the record, it’s going to be a great moment. I just hope it’s this game because I’m tired of waiting.”

Williams could very well eclipse the school rushing record Friday against UNR at Mackay Stadium in Reno. The sixth-year senior has rushed for 3,654 yards during his storied college career, tops among active FBS players.

He needs 80 yards to eclipse Tim Cornett’s total of 3,733.

“I really just want to go out there and win. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do that,” said Williams, who has 714 rushing yards this season. “It’d be nice to get it out of the way so we can focus on what’s really important. And that’s winning.”

The record was an afterthought when Williams debuted for the Rebels as a freshman. He’d hoped only to play, but he starred en route to a team-high 763 rushing yards. An ankle injury derailed his sophomore season and paved the way for Thomas to take the reins at running back.

That remained the case even when Williams returned in 2018.

But Williams reassumed his post in 2019 and finished with 1,257 rushing yards. He tacked on another 495 during the truncated 2020 campaign and knew before this season that he was in striking distance of Cornett’s mark.

He passed Thomas’ total of 3,533 yards Oct. 16 against Utah State and continues to receive encouragement from Thomas, whom he called after the game.

“(I) made sure it was cool with him and all. That’s big brother,” Williams said. “It was great watching him play. I know he had a good time watching me grow up and take off with the position. It was a good feeling just to be able to call somebody up. Usually when you pass somebody up, they’re too old to answer your phone call.”

Perhaps he’ll be calling Cornett, too. though that would be secondary to a victory over the Wolfpack.

The 45-10 loss he endured in 2016 still stings: “Being a freshman, watching that cannon being pulled out and everything. Spray painted on our field at Sam Boyd. … You don’t want to see that and you don’t want to have that feeling.”

But the 33-30 victory in 2019 remains a fond memory for Williams. He rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown that day at Mackay Stadium to help the Rebels leave Reno with the Fremont Cannon.

“We want that feeling again,” Williams said.

