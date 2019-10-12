75°F
UNLV Football

College football shocker: Underdog UNLV crushes SEC’s Vanderbilt, 34-10

By Mark McGee Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2019 - 4:14 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2019 - 5:50 pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — UNLV ended a four-game losing streak with a 34-10 upset of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (2-4), who were 14½-point underdogs. Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The victory was UNLV’s first over a Southeastern Conference team since defeating Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl. It was the Rebels’ first victory on the road against an SEC school.

Vanderbilt fell to 1-5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

