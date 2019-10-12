College football shocker: Underdog UNLV crushes SEC’s Vanderbilt, 34-10
UNLV ended a four-game losing streak with a 34-10 upset of Vanderbilt on Saturday. Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (2-4), who were 14½-point underdogs. Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.
The victory was UNLV’s first over a Southeastern Conference team since defeating Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl. It was the Rebels’ first victory on the road against an SEC school.
Vanderbilt fell to 1-5.
