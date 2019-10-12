College football shocker: Underdog UNLV crushes SEC’s Vanderbilt, 34-10

UNLV ended a four-game losing streak with a 34-10 upset of Vanderbilt on Saturday. Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV running back Chad Maygar (38) runs next to Vanderbilt defender Brendon Harris (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV running back Chad Maygar, top, is tackled by Vanderbilt defender Brendon Harris, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Vanderbilt kicker Ryley Guay makes a 48-yard field goal against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn runs with the ball past UNLV linebacker Rayshad Jackson after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) scores a touchdown past Vanderbilt cornerback BJ Anderson in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt along with receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez prepares to lead his team onto the field against Vanderbilt before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn scores a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal (6) throws downfield against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV defensive end Nate Neal (91) returns a fumble past Vanderbilt lineman Saige Young (56) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez encourages his team against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — UNLV ended a four-game losing streak with a 34-10 upset of Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad completed 11 of 16 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels (2-4), who were 14½-point underdogs. Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The victory was UNLV’s first over a Southeastern Conference team since defeating Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl. It was the Rebels’ first victory on the road against an SEC school.

Vanderbilt fell to 1-5.

