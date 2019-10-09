87°F
UNLV Football

Concussions will sideline 2 UNLV players at Vanderbilt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2019 - 12:53 pm
 

UNLV starting left guard Matt Brayton and backup wide receiver Jacob Gasser will not play Saturday at Vanderbilt because of concussions.

Jaron Caldwell will take Brayton’s place in the starting lineup for the 1 p.m. game.

Also, Armani Rogers (sprained knee) will be the backup quarterback. Kenyon Oblad took first-team snaps in practice Wednesday, and Max Gilliam worked with the second-team offense.

