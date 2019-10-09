Concussions will sideline 2 UNLV players at Vanderbilt

UNLV starting left guard Matt Brayton and backup wide receiver Jacob Gasser will not play Saturday at Vanderbilt because of concussions.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Jacob Gasser (82) runs past Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Jarius Reimonenq (6) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jaron Caldwell will take Brayton’s place in the starting lineup for the 1 p.m. game.

Also, Armani Rogers (sprained knee) will be the backup quarterback. Kenyon Oblad took first-team snaps in practice Wednesday, and Max Gilliam worked with the second-team offense.

