Don’t expect repeat of UNLV-Wyoming 2016 shootout

UNLV beat Wyoming 69-66 in three overtimes in 2016 at Sam Boyd Stadium. They meet again Saturday in Laramie, Wyoming, in what is expected to be a much lower-scoring game.

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming running back Brian Hill (5) gets past UNLV defense during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) receives a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Torry McTyer (4) intercepts a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Jake Maulhardt (83) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) is tackled by Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps (6) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) catches a pass during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) is tripped up during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players huddle after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV cheerleaders perform before a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) comes up short at the end zone during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Torry McTyer (4) intercepts a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Jake Maulhardt (83) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez looks on during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming cornerback DeAndre Watson (17) tries to avoid being sacked by UNLV defense during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Dalton Baker (33) takes down Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway (25) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer after a touchdown by UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) is tackled by Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps (6) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a pass during a football game against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) receives a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back David Greene (22) makes it into the end zone to score during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back David Greene (22) celebrates upon defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) celebrates his touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. South Alabama won 76-68 over UNLV. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after gaining possession of the ball following a fumble by Wyoming during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. South Alabama won 76-68 over UNLV. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming linebacker D.J. May (7) fumbles the ball as UNLV defensive back Salah Boyce (31) makes the tackle during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV gained possession of the ball. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) is tackled by Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps (6) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister (88) jumps over UNLV defensive back Tim Hough (13) while running the ball during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) runs the ball to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) runs the ball during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) jumps into the end zone during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. South Alabama won 76-68 over UNLV. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back David Greene (22) runs the ball to score a touchdown as Wyoming cornerback Rico Gafford (5) defends during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) is tripped up during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Because the Mountain West’s football divisions are on a two-year rotational basis, only seven current UNLV players took part in that crazy shootout the last time the Rebels faced Wyoming.

Probably a good thing because that 69-66 triple-overtime victory by the Rebels at Sam Boyd Stadium three years ago will bear little resemblance to what likely will take place Saturday.

UNLV and Wyoming will have the same goal when the ball is kicked off at 5 p.m. in Laramie, Wyoming — make each other pass. Given their respective struggles in that area, it’s probable this will be a low-scoring game.

Certainly much more low scoring than the 2016 meeting.

The 135 combined points were the second highest in FBS history at the time to the 136 scored in Boise State’s 69-67 four-overtime victory over UNR in 2007. Texas A&M’s 74-72 victory over Louisiana State in seven overtimes last season established a new high with 146 points.

But the 104 points UNLV and Wyoming combined for in regulation remains tied for the highest total. Akron and Eastern Michigan also were at 52-52 at the end of regulation in 2001, with the Zips winning 65-62 in three overtimes.

UNLV gained 653 yards, second in school history to the 671-yard performance against Idaho in 1977. The Rebels’ 401 yards rushing is seventh best.

Quarterback Kurt Palandech passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 157 yards, including a 76-yard TD. He outdueled Wyoming quarterback and current Buffalo Bills starter Josh Allen, who passed for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

The game, however, came down to a kicker, with Nicolai Bornand making a 40-yard field goal in overtime.

“We had a backup snapper snapping to a backup holder and a backup kicker kicking it,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “Unbelievable.”

Unbelievable and satisfying for the Rebels.

“I remember one of the Wyoming players making the comment, ‘Let’s beat UNLV and get out of here,’” UNLV linebacker Javin White said. “So for us to go into triple overtime and beat them, that was an awakening for them.”

UNLV (1-2) has had two weeks to prepare for the rematch and Mountain West opener against the Cowboys (3-1).

Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers has completed 38 percent of his passes, averaging 109.5 yards per game. UNLV’s Armani Rogers is at 53 percent with a 102-yard average.

Both teams average more than 200 yards rushing per game, so both sides will want to make the other go to the air. Wyoming’s run defense is 17th nationally in allowing just 85 yards per game, but it’s been more of a struggle for UNLV, which gives up a 178.7 average.

Sanchez said Rogers will have to test the Cowboys’ secondary, and that’s a big ask of a junior quarterback who has struggled with accuracy throughout his college career. Rogers, though, said he thought there would be opportunities to complete passes against the Cowboys.

“I feel like with them playing man-on-man with our receivers … and they’re a very aggressive team,” Rogers said, “so I feel like we can take shots.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.