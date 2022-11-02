Ex-Rebel among latest suspended for fight at Michigan

Former UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon was among four additional Michigan State football players suspended Tuesday stemming from a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball as Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (4) pursues in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jacoby Windmon, a Michigan State linebacker/defensive end and former UNLV player, was one of four additional Spartans suspended from the team stemming from a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel Saturday.

Windmon transferred from UNLV in December. He tallied 119 tackles and 6.5 sacks as a junior for the Rebels.

An All-Mountain West selection with UNLV, Windmon has 49 tackles, 10.5 for loss, and a team-leading 5.5 sacks in eight games for the Spartans. He has also forced a nation-leading six fumbles.

He is the first player in school history to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season.

Michigan beat the Spartans 29-7.

