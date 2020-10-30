Fate of Las Vegas Bowl remains uncertain

A plan for the 37-game college football bowl season was unveiled Friday, but the fate of the Las Vegas Bowl is still uncertain. A decision is expected in the near future.

Bowl season executive director Nick Caparelli said in a Zoom call that the decision about whether the Las Vegas Bowl will be played should be made in the near future.

“Each bowl game has its own business model. They work with their conference partners to come up with an equitable arrangement to send teams to their game,” Caparelli said. “Those conversations have really been one-on-one conversations, with the bowl reaching out to their conference partners to make arrangements for this year. The Las Vegas Bowl simply needed more time to work that out.”

The bowl season will begin with the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, and culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

