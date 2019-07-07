98°F
UNLV Football

Former UNLV coach John Robinson to be LSU consultant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2019 - 6:22 pm
 

John Robinson, the former long-time Southern California football coach who also had a six-year stint at UNLV, will be a senior consultant at Louisiana State.

The school announced Robinson will assist with practice, personnel and game planning.

“I want to welcome Coach Robinson and his wife Miss Beverly to the LSU Family,” Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. “Coach has been a great friend and mentor to me and he will be a very valuable resource for us in growing our championship culture at LSU.”

Robinson is known mostly for being the coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams, but he also coached UNLV from 1999 to 2004. He went 28-42, leading the Rebels to the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl victory over Arkansas.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

