Former UNLV standout commits to Michigan State

Former UNLV linebacker Jacoby Windmon is transferring to Michigan State, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.

UNLV football's Jacoby Windmon responds to questions during Mountain West Conference media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Born to lose but I gotta win, stayed down beat the odds im thanking God again..@Coach_mtucker 🤝 #GOGREEN..🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DyHzX3Rnwo — JWindmon (@JW1NDMON) December 8, 2021

The junior from New Orleans entered the transfer portal last month after a standout season during which he recorded a team-high 119 tackles — including 11½ for loss — along with 6½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He was named last week to the Mountain West’s all-conference second team.

Windmon also had scholarship offers from the likes of Texas, Maryland, Indiana, Kansas State, Minnesota and Texas Christian among others.

He visited Michigan State last weekend and commits as one of the top transfers at the FBS level.

