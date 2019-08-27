Former UNLV star running back Mike Thomas dies at 66

Mike Thomas, one of the greatest running backs in UNLV history whose career rushing record stood for almost four decades, died Friday in Houston after a long illness.

Mike Thomas, one of the greatest running backs in UNLV history whose career rushing record stood for almost four decades, died Friday in Houston at age 66 after a long illness, the school announced Tuesday.

Thomas was the Rebels’ only two-time first-team All-American, leading the nation in 1973 with 1,741 yards rushing and setting a school record with 20 rushing touchdowns that still stands. As a senior the following season, he rushed for 1,408 yards and 17 TDs.

His career 3,149 yards rushing stood as the school record for 39 years before fellow Texan Tim Cornett broke it in 2013 with 3,733 yards.

When contacted before the 2013 season, Thomas said he didn’t realize he was still the record holder.

“I’m real surprised by that,” he told the Review-Journal. “I’ll tell you why it’s lasted so long — they didn’t get another guy from Texas.”

Thomas slipped to third last season when Lexington Thomas moved ahead of him with 3,551 yards. Lexington Thomas also broke Mike Thomas’ rushing touchdowns record with 40. Mike Thomas had 37.

Mike Thomas played two seasons at UNLV after transferring from Oklahoma.

“I really thought I would enjoy playing at Oklahoma, but I didn’t,” he said in 2013. “I didn’t like the town. I needed a change, and I got a call from Vegas.”

Thomas was selected in the fifth round of the 1975 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. He was named Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 919 yards and made the Pro Bowl the following year after gaining 1,101 yards. He played six seasons, his final two with the San Diego Chargers.

Thomas was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989.

Funeral services are Saturday at Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston. A memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 6 at Bethlehem Mission Baptist Church in Greenville, Texas, where Thomas was born.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.