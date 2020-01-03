Gorman grad, TCU transfer Adam Plant Jr. plans to sign with UNLV

Adam Plant Jr., a Bishop Gorman High School graduate who recently transferred out of Texas Christian, said Friday that he intends to sign with UNLV.

TCU defensive end Adam Plant Jr. (98) celebrates in the bench area during the final seconds of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

He texted that he plans to meet soon with new Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo, “so we will be talking and finalizing everything.”

Plant (6 feet 5 inches, 264 pounds) most likely would have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules, but he could receive a waiver to play immediately.

He was rated the nation’s No. 41 defensive end in 247Sports’ composite ratings when he signed with Arizona in 2018. He never enrolled, choosing instead to improve his academic standing. Then Plant chose the Horned Frogs earlier this year over Southern California, Oregon, Penn State and Arizona.

Plant played in 12 games as a freshman this season for TCU and made three tackles.

