Highly rated Liberty offensive lineman commits to UNLV

Ed Haynes runs a defensive drill during a team football practice at Liberty High School in Henderson, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Ed Haynes (77), Isaiah Lauofo (3) and Colin Gregorio (4) celebrate after Lauofo scored a touchdown during a Class 5A high school football game at Liberty High School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ed Haynes runs a drill during a team football practice at Liberty High School in Henderson, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo attends a football game between Kamehameha Kapalama and Liberty at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty senior offensive tackle Ed Haynes, the state’s top remaining undeclared recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite ratings, announced Saturday he has committed to UNLV.

“Every time I went to that place, it felt like home 100 percent,” Haynes said. “I completely love the atmosphere. I built a connection with the guys who play for them even though I’m still in high school.”

Haynes (6 feet 3 inches, 265 pounds) is eighth in the state’s composite rankings, a combination of various recruiting rating services.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo attended Liberty’s 25-18 victory over Kamehameha Kapalama (Hawaii) on Friday night, and Haynes told Patriots coach Rich Muraco earlier that day he most likely would commit to the Rebels.

“He’s still learning the position, and I think UNLV sees that he’s a good player and that he’s got a tremendous upside with lots of room to grow,” Muraco said. “He’s athletic and he’s long, and I think a lot of colleges are looking for that in their offensive linemen. You don’t just want big guys. You want guys that can move, and Ed’s one of those guys that’s athletic and can move.”

Haynes said he will sign in December, but hasn’t decided whether he will enroll early at UNLV.

His other finalists were Hawaii, Oregon State and Campbell.

“I think it was a pretty easy decision,” Haynes said. “I tried to wait it out a little bit and see if I was going to get any more offers, not really that it mattered because I was already kind of set on UNLV.”

