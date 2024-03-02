‘Is it a bad decision? Probably’: UNLV football coach to ride bull

UNLV football coach Barry Odom plans to ride a live bull Saturday night as part of a “Horns & Helmets” event at the South Point.

UNLV Rebels head coach Barry Odom communicates from the sidelines during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV football coach Barry Odom has found a unique way to celebrate his team opening spring practice Saturday.

Odom plans to ride a live bull at a “Horns & Helmets” event at the South Point later this evening.

The event is part of the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour at the casino’s equestrian center, featuring 24 elite bull riders. Odom is scheduled to ride his bull at intermission.

“Is it a bad decision? Probably,” Odom said after practice. “I understand that I’m stepping into an environment set up for ridicule and embarrassment, and I’m probably going to get my butt kicked. At best, it will last eight seconds.

“I’m not bailing. I’m going to try and ride the thing. I know there are going to be lots of eyes that see this, so I don’t want to embarrass my family or program.”

The 2023 Mountain West Coach of the Year is also expecting his players to keep a close watch at any film of the ride that might find its way back to campus.

“I’m going to walk in (Sunday), and they’ll all be looking at me,” Odom said. “They’ll be a lot of critiquing going on. But our program is in position to get some publicity for it. I’m going to hop on the thing, and they’re going to open the chute, and I’m going to hang on tight. We’ll see where it goes.”

