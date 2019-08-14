Jackson McCullough finds new home with UNLV football

The offensive lineman was forced to look elsewhere when Humboldt State dropped football last year. He landed at UNLV and is the second-team left tackle.

UNLV offensive coordinator Garin Justice, left, coaches up the Rebels during the first day of training camp on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Rebel Park, at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Junior offensive lineman Jackson McCullough found out two weeks before training camp last year that Humboldt State, a Division II school on the Northern California coast, was dropping football.

“It was very sad at the time,” he said after Wednesday’s UNLV practice at Rebel Park. “I had transferred there from a Division I school, Colorado State. I just thought things were right at the time.”

McCullough considered leaving Humboldt for a junior college, but discovered there was no sit-out penalty to transfer to an FBS school when a program is cut. UNLV coaches saw his highlight video late last season and contacted him.

“I absolutely fell in love with the coaches,” McCullough said. “They made me feel like family. They made me feel comfortable. I fell in love with the whole program.”

UNR and Portland State also offered a scholarship, and Boise State and San Diego State showed interest.

“This is the best program I’ve ever been around,” McCullough said of UNLV. “I really love how hard we work here and the rebuild and how everybody has taken me in as teammates.”

McCullough is second on the depth chart at left tackle behind sophomore Ashton Morgan.

“He’s a guy that we brought in to give us some depth and help us win games right away,” said Garin Justice, the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. “So far, he’s going through that learning curve. He’s learning the way we practice, our techniques, playbook, things like that. So his development’s a little behind compared to some guys who have been here, but he’s a guy we expect to play this season.”

Position breakdown

Offensive line

Left tackle

Ashton Morgan, So., 6-5, 305

Jackson McCullough, Jr., 6-6, 320

Left guard

Matt Brayton, Jr., 6-3, 310

Ryan Tantum, Jr., 6-4, 315

Center

Sid Acosta, Sr., 6-1, 300

Julio Garcia II, Jr., 6-3, 320

Right guard

Justin Polu, Sr., 6-4, 335

Jackson Reynolds, So., 6-0, 275

Right tackle

Justice Oluwaseun, So., 6-3, 325

Jaron Caldwell, Sr., 6-4, 335

Notable

■ Junior cornerback Alex Perry, who went to Bishop Gorman High School, appears out for the season because of a shoulder injury sustained last year. Coach Tony Sanchez said Perry probably will need another surgery.

Also, junior defensive lineman Tavai Tuitasi (knee) could return after the bye week in mid-September. Junior defensive back Tykenzie Daniels (knee) should return at some point this season.

■ Florida graduate transfer linebacker Rayshad Jackson is expected to be eligible to practice Thursday. He has been waiting for his graduation to be made official.

■ Former Gorman star quarterback Tate Martell missed Monday’s practice after not winning Miami’s starting job, according to 247Sports. The Miami Herald reported that Martell since has rejoined the team.

Sanchez was Martell’s coach at Gorman.

“I think the world of the kid,” Sanchez said. “I’m not as informed as most people. I don’t talk to him on a daily basis. I haven’t talked to him in a while, quite honestly. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.