Javin White hopes to end UNLV’s NFL draft drought

UNLV Rebels linebacker Javin White (16) celebrates his interceptions against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the second half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV football linebacker Javin White answers a media question during a press conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose State running back Malike Roberson (20) runs agains UNLV linebacker Javin White during the first half of an NCAA college football game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

UNLV players in the NFL draft were a common sight in the early part of this century. Between 1999 and 2010, the Rebels had just three years when a player wasn’t selected. In 2002, the school had a record four players taken.

But since center Joe Hawley went in the fourth round of the 2010 draft to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rebels haven’t had a player taken. Javin White, who can play safety, cornerback and linebacker, could end the streak when the draft takes place Thursday through Saturday.

“I’m trying to break that drought,” White said. “I feel like I’m that one to break it.”

NFLDraftScout.com projects White (6 feet 2 inches, 218 pounds) as anywhere from a fifth-round pick to a preferred undrafted free agent. The site forecasts that he will go in the sixth round.

“I know I’m going to get drafted,” White said. “It doesn’t matter if I go from the fourth round to the seventh round. I know after a while certain teams are going to be interested to see what I can do. They’re not going to want another team to have me, so they’re not going to take that risk of trying to get me in free agency.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, White wasn’t able to participate in a pro day or visit NFL team facilities. So he put together his own pro day March 19, and his Las Vegas-based agent, Ross Jones, sent each team a video. White also has game tape for NFL teams to evaluate.

He made 79 tackles last season, including 8½ for loss, to go with 11 pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was named honorable-mention All-Mountain West.

“Without a combine invite and without a chance to take trips, certainly teams are going to rely heavily on the tape,” said Jones, who received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UNLV. “I think that’s going to work in his favor. You look at where UNLV played him this past season. He’s kind of gotten a taste of everywhere on that defense. I think that’s one aspect to his game that certainly intrigues talent evaluators.”

White also had the opportunity to make a positive impression when he took part in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. His practices were in front of representatives from each NFL team.

“The NFLPA Bowl was huge for me just to be able to get around bigger-school names and let scouts see me and not (just) in my own backyard when they would come to UNLV’s practice,” White said. “I felt like I did a great job at the NFLPA. I feel that’s why I’ve been so comfortable right now because I know the last time the scouts saw me, I did really good.”

Teams have been in touch with White since then, and Jones said he receives three to five calls per day, including from defensive coordinators and position coaches, an indication of high interest. Jones wouldn’t identify which teams were highest on White.

“He certainly has a lot of interest,” Jones said. “It’s something we’re very encouraged about.”

