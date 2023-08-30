Luxury suites available for select UNLV football games at Allegiant

Fans attending UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium have a new luxury seating option for select games, with 12- and 24-seat packages available.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

Fans attending UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium have a new luxury seating option for select games.

Club suite spaces added to the 100 level this year are bookable starting at less than $3,000 for the home games Sept. 16 against Southeastern Conference opponent Vanderbilt and the Sept. 30 Ninth Island Showdown against Hawaii.

The 16 club suites are accessible from either the Twitch Lounge on the west side of the stadium or Modelo Cantina Club on the east side of the facility, with 12- and 24-seat options available.

Club suite packages are all-inclusive with a selection of food and beverages, including alcohol, served in the suite.

Those who purchase a 12-seat suite will receive three parking passes, and the 24-seat suite includes six parking passes.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.