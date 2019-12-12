Marcus Arroyo comes from impressive Oregon pedigree
Five of the last six offensive coordinators at Oregon left that position to become a head coach.
Offensive success
2009: Chip Kelly promoted to Oregon head coach.
2013: Mark Helfrich succeeded Kelly as Oregon head coach.
2015: Scott Frost hired as Central Florida head coach.
2016: Matt Lubick became co-offensive coordinator at Washington.
2017: Mario Cristobal promoted to Oregon head coach.
2019: Marcus Arroyo hired as UNLV head coach.