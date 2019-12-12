47°F
UNLV Football

Marcus Arroyo comes from impressive Oregon pedigree

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 6:39 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2019 - 7:12 pm

Offensive success

Five of the last six offensive coordinators at Oregon left that position to become a head coach:

2009: Chip Kelly promoted to Oregon head coach.

2013: Mark Helfrich succeeded Kelly as Oregon head coach.

2015: Scott Frost hired as Central Florida head coach.

2016: Matt Lubick became co-offensive coordinator at Washington.

2017: Mario Cristobal promoted to Oregon head coach.

2019: Marcus Arroyo hired as UNLV head coach.

