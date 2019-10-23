Max Gilliam likely backup QB for UNLV on Saturday

Max Gilliam took the second-team snaps in UNLV’s practice Wednesday. A decision on Armani Rogers (sprained knee) will be made before the Rebels play San Diego State.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) waits to snap the ball against New Mexico Lobos during the third quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. New Mexico Lobos won 50-14. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Max Gilliam took the second-team snaps in practice Wednesday, and he likely will be UNLV’s backup quarterback when the Rebels play San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Armani Rogers handled the second-team offense on Tuesday, but coach Tony Sanchez said that Rogers’ sprained knee caused enough discomfort to put his status in question. A game-day decision will be made on Rogers.

Kenyon Oblad will make his fourth consecutive start.

