UNLV Football

Max Gilliam likely backup QB for UNLV on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 11:45 am
 

Max Gilliam took the second-team snaps in practice Wednesday, and he likely will be UNLV’s backup quarterback when the Rebels play San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Armani Rogers handled the second-team offense on Tuesday, but coach Tony Sanchez said that Rogers’ sprained knee caused enough discomfort to put his status in question. A game-day decision will be made on Rogers.

Kenyon Oblad will make his fourth consecutive start.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

