Max Gilliam likely backup QB for UNLV on Saturday
Max Gilliam took the second-team snaps in UNLV’s practice Wednesday. A decision on Armani Rogers (sprained knee) will be made before the Rebels play San Diego State.
Max Gilliam took the second-team snaps in practice Wednesday, and he likely will be UNLV’s backup quarterback when the Rebels play San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.
Armani Rogers handled the second-team offense on Tuesday, but coach Tony Sanchez said that Rogers’ sprained knee caused enough discomfort to put his status in question. A game-day decision will be made on Rogers.
Kenyon Oblad will make his fourth consecutive start.
