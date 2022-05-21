Mountain West eliminates 2-division football format for 2023

The current format will continue for 2022, but divisions will be dissolved for the 2023 season

Craig Thompson, Mountain West Conference commissioner, stands next to Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner (1) who kisses the trophy after defeating San Diego State during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Conference Championship, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Mountain West is eliminating its two-division format, starting during the 2023 season. Instead, the conference championship game will be played by the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

The new scheduling model and tiebreaker system are still being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

“A single-division approach provides maximum flexibility to adapt the conference schedule as the landscape continues to evolve,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement.

The change comes two days after the Pac-12 made a similar move. Both conferences stated the new structure puts its teams in a better position to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

While the new format will begin in 2023, the upcoming 2022 season will continue with the current system, with the Mountain and West division champions playing in the Mountain West Football Championship Game on Dec. 3.

