Mountain West football media days to be virtual this year
The media days were scheduled to be July 16-17 at SoFi Stadium to promote the new Los Angeles Bowl, which will host the top selection of the Mountain West.
Mountain West football media days will be handled remotely this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new date will be announced later.
The media days have been in the Las Vegas Valley since 2007.
Each conference team brings its coach and two players, and a predicted order of finish and preseason All-Mountain West team are announced.
