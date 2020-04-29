99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Mountain West football media days to be virtual this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2020 - 2:41 pm
 

Mountain West football media days will be handled remotely this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media days were scheduled to be July 16-17 at SoFi Stadium to promote the new Los Angeles Bowl, which will host the top selection of the Mountain West.

A new date will be announced later.

The media days have been in the Las Vegas Valley since 2007.

Each conference team brings its coach and two players, and a predicted order of finish and preseason All-Mountain West team are announced.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
Las Vegas firm creates safety shields for use at casino slots, tables
2
Sisolak says he’ll extend stay-at-home order; casinos won’t reopen until ‘3rd or 4th phase’
Sisolak says he’ll extend stay-at-home order; casinos won’t reopen until ‘3rd or 4th phase’
3
Nevada casino regulator considering guidelines for reopening
Nevada casino regulator considering guidelines for reopening
4
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening
5
Sisolak teases announcement as Trump asks about reopening Nevada
Sisolak teases announcement as Trump asks about reopening Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST