Mountain West teams upset 4 Power 5 teams
Mountain West Conference teams pulled off four upsets last week, and people have a lot to say about it.
Power 5 schools Purdue, Arizona, Florida State and Missouri all lost to Mountain West teams.
— UNR 34, Purdue 31
— Boise State 36, Florida State 31
— Hawaii 45, Arizona 38
— Wyoming 37, Missouri 31
Fans on Twitter are saying the Mountain West Conference may finally start getting the attention it deserves.
The time has arrived for the national media to start giving the Mountain West conference some love. I know that doesn't fit the narrative but the MWC plays some serious football. This is my third season living in MWC country and I'm impressed. https://t.co/kfbFlG7d8k
— Scott Hood (@ScottHood63) September 2, 2019
Others are impressed with how well Mountain West teams handled the challenge in the first week of college football.
And Boise State wins at Florida State. Mountain West Conference having a GREAT start to the season. FSU fans re-calculating Taggart buyout in their heads on the way out of the stadium.
— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) August 31, 2019
Mountain West Conference is improved for sure. Hawaii, Nevada and Boise all big winners. Football out west needs this.
— Matteo San Diego (@MatteoSanDiego) August 31, 2019
🏈🏈🏈 Lots of nice wins for the Mountain West conference over the weekend. Victories over Purdue, Arizona, Florida State and Missouri. But Boise State was the only mountain west team to win on the road.
— Paul Schneider (@PaulJKBOI) September 1, 2019
Mountain West nearly hits for the Power 5 cycle in one week:
SEC: Wyoming over Mizzou
B1G: Nevada over Purdue
ACC: Boise State over FSU
P12: Hawaii over Arizona
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2019
But, not everyone was happy.
Now, Florida State’s coach Willie Taggart is under fire after the team has lost its third home opener in a row.
“I will say one game will not define this football team,” Taggart said in an article by the Washington Post. “We lost to a good football team. Credit Boise for their grit.”
SB Nation writer Brandon Kiley told readers that Missouri’s loss to Wyoming was a “brutal loss.”
“I’m not going to tell you what happened on Saturday is excusable,” Kiley wrote. “I’m not here to make you feel better about Missouri losing on the road against a Mountain West team that Vegas had projected as a five win team.”