Mountain West teams upset 4 Power 5 teams

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2019 - 10:26 am
 

Mountain West Conference teams pulled off four upsets last week, and people have a lot to say about it.

Power 5 schools Purdue, Arizona, Florida State and Missouri all lost to Mountain West teams.

— UNR 34, Purdue 31

— Boise State 36, Florida State 31

— Hawaii 45, Arizona 38

— Wyoming 37, Missouri 31

Fans on Twitter are saying the Mountain West Conference may finally start getting the attention it deserves.

Others are impressed with how well Mountain West teams handled the challenge in the first week of college football.

But, not everyone was happy.

Now, Florida State’s coach Willie Taggart is under fire after the team has lost its third home opener in a row.

“I will say one game will not define this football team,” Taggart said in an article by the Washington Post. “We lost to a good football team. Credit Boise for their grit.”

SB Nation writer Brandon Kiley told readers that Missouri’s loss to Wyoming was a “brutal loss.”

“I’m not going to tell you what happened on Saturday is excusable,” Kiley wrote. “I’m not here to make you feel better about Missouri losing on the road against a Mountain West team that Vegas had projected as a five win team.”

