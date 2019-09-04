Mountain West teams upset 4 Power 5 teams

Mountain West Conference teams pulled off four upsets last week, and people have a lot to say about it.

Boise State Broncos running back Robert Mahone (34) dives for the end zone in the 1st half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Florida State running back Cam Akers (3) runs the ball during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Boise State running back Robert Mahone (34) is tackled by Florida State linebacker Decalon Brooks (28) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Boise State tight end Matt Pistone (47) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell (23) runs through the Hawaii defense during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Arizona running back J.J. Taylor (21) tries to break through the Hawaii defense during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Wyoming defenders Cassh Maulia (46), Logan Wilson (30)and Mario Mora (97) tackle Missouri running back Larry Roundtree in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Laramie, Wy. (AP Photo/Michael Smith)

Wyoming receiver Raghib Ismail Jr. (17) runs for yardage as Missouri's Aubrey Miller (22) pursues him in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/Michael Smith)

Missouri receiver Barrett Banister (11) is tackled by Wyoming defenders Logan Wilson (30) and Rome Weber (8) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Laramie, Wyo. (AP Photo/Michael Smith)

Power 5 schools Purdue, Arizona, Florida State and Missouri all lost to Mountain West teams.

— UNR 34, Purdue 31

— Boise State 36, Florida State 31

— Hawaii 45, Arizona 38

— Wyoming 37, Missouri 31

Fans on Twitter are saying the Mountain West Conference may finally start getting the attention it deserves.

The time has arrived for the national media to start giving the Mountain West conference some love. I know that doesn't fit the narrative but the MWC plays some serious football. This is my third season living in MWC country and I'm impressed. https://t.co/kfbFlG7d8k — Scott Hood (@ScottHood63) September 2, 2019

Others are impressed with how well Mountain West teams handled the challenge in the first week of college football.

And Boise State wins at Florida State. Mountain West Conference having a GREAT start to the season. FSU fans re-calculating Taggart buyout in their heads on the way out of the stadium. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) August 31, 2019

Mountain West Conference is improved for sure. Hawaii, Nevada and Boise all big winners. Football out west needs this. — Matteo San Diego (@MatteoSanDiego) August 31, 2019

🏈🏈🏈 Lots of nice wins for the Mountain West conference over the weekend. Victories over Purdue, Arizona, Florida State and Missouri. But Boise State was the only mountain west team to win on the road. — Paul Schneider (@PaulJKBOI) September 1, 2019

Mountain West nearly hits for the Power 5 cycle in one week: SEC: Wyoming over Mizzou

B1G: Nevada over Purdue

ACC: Boise State over FSU

P12: Hawaii over Arizona — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2019

But, not everyone was happy.

Now, Florida State’s coach Willie Taggart is under fire after the team has lost its third home opener in a row.

“I will say one game will not define this football team,” Taggart said in an article by the Washington Post. “We lost to a good football team. Credit Boise for their grit.”

SB Nation writer Brandon Kiley told readers that Missouri’s loss to Wyoming was a “brutal loss.”

“I’m not going to tell you what happened on Saturday is excusable,” Kiley wrote. “I’m not here to make you feel better about Missouri losing on the road against a Mountain West team that Vegas had projected as a five win team.”