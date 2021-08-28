Optimism on the rise as UNLV prepares for football opener

For the first time in a long time, the excitement brewing on Maryland Parkway seems genuine and authentic: The Rebels believe they can turn the program around.

UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo yells some encouragement to his players during a drill in football team practice at Rebel Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) hits a pad on a drill during football team practice at Rebel Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Charles Williams was at ease Wednesday morning after football practice at Rebel Park.

His sixth and final training camp was coming to a close and he peered around the empty practice field before assessing his team, a mere eight days before his senior season was scheduled to begin.

“I feel like the team is jelling together and understanding what we have to do to try to get this win Thursday,” Williams said. “I just like how everything is going right now.”

Williams’ veteran perspective summarizes the sentiment that his teammates and coaches seemed to share throughout the course of training camp.

For the first time in a long time, the optimism brewing on Maryland Parkway seems genuine and authentic: The Rebels believe they can turn the program around.

They finally had a traditional offseason under second-year coach Marcus Arroyo — complete with spring practice, a summer strength and conditioning program and a comprehensive month of practices designed to prepare them for the rigors of the next three months.

In four days, they’ll put their talent to the test against FCS power Eastern Washington at Allegiant Stadium.

“Basically, we have to prepare like we’re playing against Alabama,” Williams said. “If you think about it, in the past, we’ve overlooked a team and got upset. … I’m taking this personally. I’m not looking over Eastern Washington. I’m looking forward to them.”

Creating a culture

Players didn’t begin training camp with the traditional UNLV arch on their helmets. They had to earn their arch through their performance in practice.

Some have. Some haven’t.

“A lot of that has to do with leadership. It has to do with the ability for guys to jell and understand what we’re asking of them,” Arroyo said. “In all three phases (of football), you’ve got to find guys that understand that culture … and continue to elevate the process that we started to build during the offseason.”

It’s that sense of urgency that Arroyo has helped instill since arriving last year from Oregon. Everything is purposeful. Each practice structured with the utmost intent.

Practice time was compromised last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the cultivation of the camaraderie that these Rebels seem to enjoy.

Last season’s 0-6 record is but a memory.

“It’s undervalued what a winter training course does from January on to March. What a spring, 1,000, 1,500 reps does. Then what a summer training camp does,” Arroyo said Wednesday. “There’s a lot of reps that those guys had a chance to get … that they didn’t have a chance to get before.”

Thus, the Rebels could begin fall practice earlier this month with a baseline understanding of the offensive and defensive schemes, along with the expectations and standards of Arroyo and his staff. Though practices were closed to the media, players raved all August about their competitive nature.

They scrimmaged multiple times, including once at Allegiant Stadium.

“Going against the defense, it’s tough but it’s fun because going against them every day, they know every little thing about you,” sophomore wide receiver Kyle Williams said. “They’re just bringing a whole type of energy to the field. It juices up the offense. That’s what we need.”

Scrimmages turn into the real thing Thursday, and whether the play in training camp translates to the regular season or not, Arroyo seems to sense growth already.

“This is the first training camp ever. The growth is in the ability to just to practice together and work together. Play physical. Understand how to work,” Arroyo said. “That’s a big piece of camp for us, because that … is how you get through a long season.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.