Rebels add 3-star Arizona offensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Senior offensive tackle Caiden Miles announced his commitment to UNLV on Friday afternoon via Twitter. Miles’ commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players in the class of 2021 can sign letters of intent on Dec. 16.

Thank you to all the programs and coaches that offered me. After a Rebel phone call with @CoachCNorcross I am proud to say I am committed to UNLV. None of this would be possible without @Cehsfootball @CoachComes @CoachThiele @RonTBAOL. Let's go Rebels! pic.twitter.com/CaKYtLQfRV — Caiden Miles (@MilesCaiden) May 29, 2020

Miles is a three-star recruit who plays at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, and the No. 145 offensive tackle in the senior class, per 247 Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, also had FBS scholarship offers from Air Forceand New Mexico State.

He’s the third member of UNLV’s 2021 recruiting class, joining St. John Bosco (California) cornerback Kamren Blanton and Kailua (Hawaii) quarterback Cameron Friel.

