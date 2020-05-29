106°F
UNLV Football

Rebels add 3-star Arizona offensive lineman to 2021 recruiting class

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 4:15 pm
 

Senior offensive tackle Caiden Miles announced his commitment to UNLV on Friday afternoon via Twitter. Miles’ commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players in the class of 2021 can sign letters of intent on Dec. 16.

Miles is a three-star recruit who plays at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona, and the No. 145 offensive tackle in the senior class, per 247 Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, also had FBS scholarship offers from Air Forceand New Mexico State.

He’s the third member of UNLV’s 2021 recruiting class, joining St. John Bosco (California) cornerback Kamren Blanton and Kailua (Hawaii) quarterback Cameron Friel.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

