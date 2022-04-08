Rebels announce spring football showcase at Allegiant

The free event for UNLV fans will be held at Allegiant Stadium and will feature a 90-minute scrimmage.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo motions to players on during the first day of spring football practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s spring football showcase will be at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 23. There will be no admission charge.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Kickoff for the scrimmage is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The event is expected to last 90 minutes. Parking on-site will also be free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The scrimmage is one of three planned for the spring, but the only one open to the public.

