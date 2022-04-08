85°F
Rebels announce spring football showcase at Allegiant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2022 - 1:02 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo motions to players on during the first day of spring footb ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo motions to players on during the first day of spring football practice on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV’s spring football showcase will be at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 23. There will be no admission charge.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Kickoff for the scrimmage is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The event is expected to last 90 minutes. Parking on-site will also be free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The scrimmage is one of three planned for the spring, but the only one open to the public.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

