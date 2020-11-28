Rebels fall to 0-5 after loss to Wyoming
Freshman quarterback Levi Williams rushed for three touchdowns, and Trey Smith ran for 164 yards and one TD to lead Wyoming to a 45-14 victory over UNLV on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels fell to 0-5 in Marcus Arroyo’s first season as coach. The Cowboys improved to 2-2.
