UNLV Football

Rebels fall to 0-5 after loss to Wyoming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2020 - 4:25 pm
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) tries to get past Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Ga ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Tyleek Collins (9) tries to get past Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Garrett Crall during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks on from the sideline during the first half of a foot ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo looks on from the sideline during the first half of a football game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during t ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) scores a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) runs the ball past Wyoming Cowboys safety Esaias ...
UNLV Rebels tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) runs the ball past Wyoming Cowboys safety Esaias Gandy (5) during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) celebrates a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels d ...
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) celebrates a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) looks to throw a pass against the Wyoming Cowboys d ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (17) looks to throw a pass against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Matt Brayton (72) looks to help up UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gi ...
UNLV Rebels offensive lineman Matt Brayton (72) looks to help up UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) after Gilliam was sacked by the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) looks to throw under pressure from Wyoming Cowboys defe ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) looks to throw under pressure from Wyoming Cowboys defensive end Garrett Crall (88) during the first half of a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels players run onto the field before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys in a football game ...
UNLV Rebels players run onto the field before taking on the Wyoming Cowboys in a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Freshman quarterback Levi Williams rushed for three touchdowns, and Trey Smith ran for 164 yards and one TD to lead Wyoming to a 45-14 victory over UNLV on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels fell to 0-5 in Marcus Arroyo’s first season as coach. The Cowboys improved to 2-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

