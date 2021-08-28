Rebels report: Arroyo yet to name starting QB for UNLV

The Rebels began training camp in a quarterback competition — and they may conclude training camp the same way. Arroyo has not yet named a starter with Eastern Washington looming.

UNLV quarterbacks Jared Haywood (14), Cameron Friel (7), Doug Brumfield (2) and Justin Rogers (5) look on during football team practice at Rebel Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football

at a glance

Schedule

Sept. 2 — vs. Eastern Washington

Sept. 11 — at Arizona State

Sept. 18 — vs. Iowa State

Sept. 24 — at Fresno State

Oct. 2 — at Texas-San Antonio

Oct. 16 — vs. Utah State

Oct. 21 — vs. San Jose State

Oct. 29 — at UNR

Nov. 6 — at New Mexico

Nov. 13 — at Hawai’i

Nov. 19 — vs. San Diego State

Nov. 26 — at Air Force

Up in the air

“That hasn’t presented itself yet,” Arroyo said Wednesday. “Hopefully we get a chance to get a high percentage of the reps for one guy and move forward.”

Sophomore Doug Brumfield and junior Justin Rogers have split of the majority of the first-team repetitions. True freshman Cameron Friel is also on scholarship and walk-on Tate Martell, formerly of Bishop Gorman, also is in the mix despite limited participation in practice.

Brumfield completed 9 of 21 passes last season for 151 yards as a true freshman. Rogers, a Texas Christian transfer, was 14 of 22 for 161 yards and a score last season as a third-year sophomore. Arroyo has complimented both quarterbacks during training camp, noting that they have continued to improve and jell with their offensive teammates.

But he also indicated earlier this month that both quarterbacks could play in the opener, should one not separate himself this week.

“I’m prepared for anything, honestly,” said senior running back Charles Williams. “I love both of them to death. I’ll go to battle for either one. Even (Friel).”

Records in reach

Williams is within striking distance of the school’s all-time rushing record and could establish a new mark should he remain healthy. But even so, he downplayed the importance of individual marks.

“I’m more of a team-goal type of guy, but I know it’ll help my resume and legacy and stuff like that,” Williams said. “It’ll always be a great feeling knowing that you’re part of history at UNLV.”

Williams has 2,940 rushing yards and needs 794 to eclipse Tim Cornett’s school record of 3,733 yards. He also ranks fifth in program history with 10 100-yard outings and ninth with 19 rushing touchdowns.

Wins mean more than stats for the sixth-year senior.

“Eventually, somebody’s going to come and knock it down if I do it,” he said. “If I don’t, I don’t. If I do, I do. At the end of the day, I’m not worried about that.”

Youthful experience

The Rebels were among the youngest teams in the Mountain West last year, meaning they return almost all of their starters. Eight return to the offense and 10 to the defense, ensuring some semblance of continuity despite the inexperience at quarterback.

Notable offense returners are reigning Mountain West Offensive Freshman of the Year Kyle Williams, who had a team-high 426 receiving yards a year ago. Sixth-year senior Julio Garcia, a guard, returns to anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, Jacoby Windmon transitions from edge to inside linebacker after a stellar sophomore season. He led the team last year with five sacks. Defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. is back for his junior year after recording 3.5 sacks in 2020.

Leading tackler Bryce Jackson, a defensive back, also returns for his senior season.

Quote of camp

Former Southern California defensive lineman Connor Murphy had plenty of positive things to say about his new head coach midway through his first training camp with the Rebels.

“Who doesn’t love Coach Arroyo’s mindset? Dude is a dog himself,” Murphy said. “If he was young enough, I’m sure he would have the pads on. … Just the compete mindset and the new and raw atmosphere, any player could thrive here.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.