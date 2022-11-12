Rebels suffer 5th straight defeat, fall to Fresno State

The Rebels went blow-for-blow with the highest-scoring offense in the Mountain West, but were unable to outlast Fresno State on Friday night.

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) leaps from a tackle attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back LJ Early (27) on the way to a long touchdown run during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels show their Veteran's Day spirit before facing the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) slide safely after a long run pursued by Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Malachi Langley (35) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) is sacked by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws the ball through the hands of Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Johnny Hudson Jr. (17) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) battles for a touchdown catch with Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Cale Sanders Jr. (11) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) looks to evade a tackle attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Morice Norris (43) and teammates during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo works the sidelines versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) looks to evade a tackle attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Morice Norris (43) and teammates during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels fans have fun in the stands versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) scores over the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) celebrates a score with teammates over the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) runs for a first down over the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) is interfered with by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Morice Norris (43) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws his head back on the sidelines the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) celebrates a long touchdown run versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive end David Perales (99) dives in an attempt to sack UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo makes a late call versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) scrambles away from Fresno State Bulldogs defensive end David Perales (99) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels Head Coach Marcus Arroyo applauds on the sidelines versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) signals a fumble recovery over the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) eyes the end zone evading a tackle by Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Tyrone Sampson Jr. (50) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) looks for more yards after a catch versus Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels fans compete on the "flex cam" facing the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) spins away from a sack attempt by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive end David Perales (99) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) gets a hand on the ball between Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Justin Houston (13) and teammate linebacker Levelle Bailey (6) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) pulls away from Fresno State Bulldogs defenders on the way to a long touchdown run during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes another successful kick over the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) slings another pass versus the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV Head Coach Marcus Arroyo signals he will go for two points after a touchdown versus the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

UNLV and Aidan Robbins had been in this position before. Literally.

Just one drive earlier, UNLV faced fourth-and-1 on its own 34-yard line. Fresno State packed the box, but Robbins, a junior running back, found a crease and burst through for a 66-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion tied the game at 27 with more than nine minutes remaining.

Fresno State responded with a quick touchdown, and two minutes later, facing fourth-and-1 on its own 34-yard line again, UNLV gave the ball to Robbins. This time, he was immediately wrapped up for a 1-yard loss as two Fresno State defenders flew in unblocked from the left side.

“They had a really good defensive call on that,” Robbins said. “We simply didn’t execute.”

The Bulldogs took the ball over on downs and eventually kicked a field goal to take a two-score lead.

Despite hanging with Fresno State for more than three quarters, UNLV lost 37-30 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium, doomed by red-zone execution.

It was UNLV’s fifth consecutive defeat. Now, the Rebels (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) must win their final two games against Hawaii and UNR to achieve bowl eligibility.

“We didn’t finish it off,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said. “Now we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and do it all over again.”

The Rebels fixed most of their issues from last week’s 14-10 loss to San Diego State. UNLV took care of the ball, and sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield looked more settled, even though he was playing behind an offensive line that was missing starting right tackle Tiger Shanks because of a lower body injury.

Brumfield completed 18 of 34 passes for 172 yards and also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, rediscovering his control of the Rebels’ offense. Junior Kyle Williams was Brumfield’s best target, hauling in six catches for 43 yards.

Robbins remained the Rebels’ best offensive weapon, though, running for 144 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Robbins’ running and Brumfield’s scrambling ability helped the Rebels control the pace of the game early, as UNLV held possession of the ball for more than 20 minutes of the first half.

However, the Rebels struggled to find the end zone. Sixth-year kicker Daniel Gutierrez was 5-for-5 on field goal attempts, setting a school record for the most made field goals in a game, but four of his attempts came from inside the Fresno 25.

“We need to finish those with sevens,” Arroyo said.

The Rebels’ biggest missed opportunity came with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, when sophomore Ricky White was unable to catch a well-thrown fade by Brumfield on third-and-goal. UNLV settled for a field goal to go into the break leading 16-14.

Fresno State (6-4, 5-1) got the ball to start the second half and scored 10 consecutive points to take a 24-16 lead.

UNLV needed as many points as possible facing Fresno State. The highest-scoring offense in the Mountain West entering Friday, the Bulldogs never punted.

Quarterback Jake Haener went 28-for-36 for 313 yards and three touchdowns, and UNLV only forced one turnover — a fumble in Bulldogs territory that resulted, predictably, in a Gutierrez field goal.

“Every possession matters against an experienced team like that,” Arroyo said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.