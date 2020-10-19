Time set for UNR-UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium

The UNLV football game against UNR, the Rebels’ first in Allegiant Stadium, will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

The Fremont Cannon is displayed after being painted red outside of the Student Union at UNLV on Monday, Nov, 26, 2019, in celebration to the UNLV's football team victory against in-state rival the University of Nevada, Reno. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV’s first game at Allegiant Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, the Mountain West announced Monday.

The Rebels will face the University of Nevada, Reno in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, which for the first time will be played on the anniversary of Nevada becoming the 36th state. The game will be broadcast by FS1.

UNLV has won the last two games in the series between in-state rivals, including a 33-30 overtime victory last year in Reno.

