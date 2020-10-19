85°F
UNLV Football

Time set for UNR-UNLV football game at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2020 - 11:43 am
 
Updated October 19, 2020 - 11:51 am

UNLV’s first game at Allegiant Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31, the Mountain West announced Monday.

The Rebels will face the University of Nevada, Reno in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon, which for the first time will be played on the anniversary of Nevada becoming the 36th state. The game will be broadcast by FS1.

UNLV has won the last two games in the series between in-state rivals, including a 33-30 overtime victory last year in Reno.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

