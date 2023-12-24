Two key UNLV football players returning for 2024 season
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and junior wide receiver Ricky White will return to UNLV for another season, they said Sunday.
Maiava, the Mountain West freshman of the year, and White, an Associated Press third-team All-American, were crucial to UNLV’s run to the Mountain West championship game.
“Those two are extreme playmakers,” coach Barry Odom said. “For us, if we can get them back next year, then there’s a lot of pieces we can build around them. They’re great leaders, tremendous players and unbelievable young men that I’ve really enjoyed coaching.”
