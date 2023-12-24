Two key UNLV football players returning for 2024 season

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and junior wide receiver Ricky White said they will return to UNLV next season before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) gets ready to pass the ball onto running back Courtney Reese (26) during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) passes the ball on to a teammate during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White runs the ball during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball away from San Jose State defenders during a football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and junior wide receiver Ricky White will return to UNLV for another season, they said Sunday.

Maiava, the Mountain West freshman of the year, and White, an Associated Press third-team All-American, were crucial to UNLV’s run to the Mountain West championship game.

“Those two are extreme playmakers,” coach Barry Odom said. “For us, if we can get them back next year, then there’s a lot of pieces we can build around them. They’re great leaders, tremendous players and unbelievable young men that I’ve really enjoyed coaching.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.