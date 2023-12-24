53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

Two key UNLV football players returning for 2024 season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) gets ready to pass the ball onto running back Courtney Reese ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) gets ready to pass the ball onto running back Courtney Reese (26) during a game against Air Force at Falcon Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball to a teammate during a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) passes the ball on to a teammate during a game against Wyomi ...
UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) passes the ball on to a teammate during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White runs the ball during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White runs the ball during a game against Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball away from San Jose State defenders during a f ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White (11) runs the ball away from San Jose State defenders during a football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and junior wide receiver Ricky White will return to UNLV for another season, they said Sunday.

Maiava, the Mountain West freshman of the year, and White, an Associated Press third-team All-American, were crucial to UNLV’s run to the Mountain West championship game.

“Those two are extreme playmakers,” coach Barry Odom said. “For us, if we can get them back next year, then there’s a lot of pieces we can build around them. They’re great leaders, tremendous players and unbelievable young men that I’ve really enjoyed coaching.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

MOST READ
1
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
Meet the gambler who refuses to split $9.2M Circa Survivor prize
2
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
LETTER: Bidenomics has brought the country to new heights
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
‘Supply as low as it gets’: Where is Las Vegas’ real estate industry going in 2024?
‘Supply as low as it gets’: Where is Las Vegas’ real estate industry going in 2024?
5
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
A burner phone, a fake Facebook profile and a campaign for sheriff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
UNLV football cleans up Mountain West awards after historic season
UNLV football cleans up Mountain West awards after historic season
Reports: UNLV offensive coordinator interviews at San Diego State
Reports: UNLV offensive coordinator interviews at San Diego State
2 UNLV players named All-Americans, make program history
2 UNLV players named All-Americans, make program history
‘We’ll learn’: Rebels routed in Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
‘We’ll learn’: Rebels routed in Mountain West title game — PHOTOS
UNLV coach addresses job rumors ahead of conference title game
UNLV coach addresses job rumors ahead of conference title game
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS