UNLV 2022 football schedule features game at Notre Dame

UNLV announced its 2022 schedule, which includes a trip to South Bend, Indiana, and the Fremont Cannon game’s return to Las Vegas.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo, middle, gives direction to his team during a time out in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV announced its 12-game football schedule for the 2022 season Wednesday, a slate featuring an Oct 22 visit to Notre Dame.

Consisting of eight Mountain West games and three other non-conference games, the Rebels will hope to improve on a 2021 campaign which saw them finish 2-10.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo knows this season won’t be easy. “The release of the 2022 schedule is a reminder of why our staff and players are putting in the real work now,” he said.

The 55th season of UNLV football will begin Sept. 3 when the team welcomes Idaho State from the Big Sky Conference to Allegiant Stadium. Week 2 will see the Rebels head to the Bay Area for a matchup with the Pac-12’s California, before UNLV returns to Las Vegas to face North Texas from Conference USA Sept. 17 in a rematch of the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

However, the team’s most challenging non-conference opponent will likely be Notre Dame. It will be the first meeting between the teams and will come right before the Rebels’ bye week.

UNLV’s conference season begins Sept. 24 when it travels north to play reigning Mountain West champions Utah State. The rest of UNLV’s Mountain West opponents include New Mexico, San Jose State, Air Force, 2021 West Division champion San Diego State and Fresno State. UNLV misses Wyoming, Colorado State and Boise State this season.

The Rebels will wrap up their season with both trophy games during the final two weeks. UNLV will play Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown Nov. 19 at Aloha Stadium, before hosting UNR Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium for the right to claim the Fremont Cannon for the first time since 2019.

That game returns to its traditional time near Thanksgiving after being played the past two seasons in late October to coincide with Nevada Day.

“It’s going to be an exciting year with a tough road schedule, including trips to Pac-12 opponent Cal and a likely top-10 test in South Bend – all in addition to a challenging Mountain West schedule,” Arroyo said.

The Rebels are scheduled to start spring football March 29.

