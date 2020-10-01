UNLV announces revised football schedule
The Rebels open at San Diego State on Oct 24, followed by a game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium the following week.
UNLV announced its revised football schedule on Thursday. The Rebels open against San Diego State on Oct. 24 in Carson, California, then play UNR the following week at Allegiant Stadium in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon.
UNLV will play all four of its home games at Allegiant Stadium.
Here’s the full schedule:
Oct. 24 — at San Diego State (in Carson, California)
Oct. 31 — UNR
Nov. 7 — Fresno State
Nov. 14 — at San Jose State
Nov. 21 — at Colorado State
Nov. 28 — Wyoming
Dec. 5 — Boise State
Dec. 12 — at Hawaii
Dec. 19 — Mountain West championship Game
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
