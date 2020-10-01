97°F
UNLV Football

UNLV announces revised football schedule

October 1, 2020 - 1:39 pm
October 1, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

UNLV announced its revised football schedule on Thursday. The Rebels open against San Diego State on Oct. 24 in Carson, California, then play UNR the following week at Allegiant Stadium in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon.

UNLV will play all four of its home games at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s the full schedule:

Oct. 24 — at San Diego State (in Carson, California)

Oct. 31 — UNR

Nov. 7 — Fresno State

Nov. 14 — at San Jose State

Nov. 21 — at Colorado State

Nov. 28 — Wyoming

Dec. 5 — Boise State

Dec. 12 — at Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Mountain West championship Game

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

