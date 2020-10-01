UNLV announces revised football schedule

The Rebels open at San Diego State on Oct 24, followed by a game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium the following week.

UNLV football head coach Marcus Arroyo announces his first recruiting class during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV announced its revised football schedule on Thursday. The Rebels open against San Diego State on Oct. 24 in Carson, California, then play UNR the following week at Allegiant Stadium in the annual battle for the Fremont Cannon.

UNLV will play all four of its home games at Allegiant Stadium.

Here’s the full schedule:

Oct. 24 — at San Diego State (in Carson, California)

Oct. 31 — UNR

Nov. 7 — Fresno State

Nov. 14 — at San Jose State

Nov. 21 — at Colorado State

Nov. 28 — Wyoming

Dec. 5 — Boise State

Dec. 12 — at Hawaii

Dec. 19 — Mountain West championship Game

