UNLV becomes bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013
UNLV’s Jose Pizano drilled a 28-yard field goal as time expired to give the Rebels a win over Colorado State to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
UNLV senior kicker Jose Pizano made a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the Rebels rallied for a 25-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
UNLV (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) trailed Colorado State 13-3 at halftime. Pizano converted on all six of his field goal attempts for the Rebels.
Senior running back Donavyn Lester scored UNLV’s lone touchdown on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
Colorado State falls to 3-4, 1-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UNLV bowl history
1984 California Bowl: UNLV (11-2) defeated Toledo 30-13
1994 Las Vegas Bowl: UNLV (7-5) defeated Central Michigan 52-24
2000 Las Vegas Bowl: UNLV (8-5) defeated Arkansas 31-14
2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl: UNLV (7-6) lost to North Texas 36-14