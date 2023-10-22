82°F
UNLV Football

UNLV becomes bowl-eligible for 1st time since 2013

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 7:08 pm
 
Updated October 21, 2023 - 7:11 pm
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White makes his way down the field with the ball as Colorado State def ...
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White makes his way down the field with the ball as Colorado State defensive back Jace Bellah (37) holds him back during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) tries to drive past a group of UNLV defenders wit ...
Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) tries to drive past a group of UNLV defenders with the ball during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (14) gets taken down with the ball by a pack of UNLV d ...
Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton (14) gets taken down with the ball by a pack of UNLV defenders during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown a ...
Colorado State running back Avery Morrow (25) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as UNLV defensive back Jaxen Turner (2) fails to keep him back during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV defenders try to block a field goal by Colorado State place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) durin ...
UNLV defenders try to block a field goal by Colorado State place kicker Jordan Noyes (67) during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV defenders try to hold off a Colorado State player during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sa ...
UNLV defenders try to hold off a Colorado State player during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) runs down the field with the ball as UNLV defensi ...
Colorado State running back Vann Schield (28) runs down the field with the ball as UNLV defensive back Cameren Jenkins (13) fails to keep up with him during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV head coach Barry Odom leads warm ups prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant S ...
UNLV head coach Barry Odom leads warm ups prior to a game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV senior kicker Jose Pizano made a 28-yard field goal as time expired, and the Rebels rallied for a 25-23 win over Colorado State on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.

UNLV (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) trailed Colorado State 13-3 at halftime. Pizano converted on all six of his field goal attempts for the Rebels.

Senior running back Donavyn Lester scored UNLV’s lone touchdown on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.

Colorado State falls to 3-4, 1-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

