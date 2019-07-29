UNLV celebrating final season at Sam Boyd Stadium

UNLV has put together a series of promotions to commemorate its final football season in Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels will move to Las Vegas Stadium in 2020.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal The UNLV football team will open what is scheduled to be its final season at Sam Boyd Stadium at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 against Southern Utah.

UNLV has put together a series of promotions to commemorate its final football season in Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Rebels will move to Las Vegas Stadium in 2020 and share the venue with the Raiders.

The following promotions are planned for this season:

Aug. 31, Southern Utah — Celebration of the 1970s/Home Opener

Sept. 7, Arkansas State — Celebration of the 1980s/Kids Night/Extra Yard for Teachers

Oct. 5, Boise State — Celebration of the 1990s/Heroes Night/Black Out

Oct. 26, San Diego State — Celebration of the 2000s/Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Nov. 16, Hawaii — Celebration of the 2010s/Homecoming/Red Effect/Ninth Island Showdown

Nov. 23, San Jose State — Celebration of all former Rebels/Final Game Commemoration/Senior Day

T-shirts will be distributed before the first five home games and commemorative coin for the one against San Jose State. Each season-ticket account also will receive a replica of Sam Boyd Stadium.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.