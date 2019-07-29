UNLV celebrating final season at Sam Boyd Stadium
UNLV has put together a series of promotions to commemorate its final football season in Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels will move to Las Vegas Stadium in 2020.
The Rebels will move to Las Vegas Stadium in 2020 and share the venue with the Raiders.
The following promotions are planned for this season:
Aug. 31, Southern Utah — Celebration of the 1970s/Home Opener
Sept. 7, Arkansas State — Celebration of the 1980s/Kids Night/Extra Yard for Teachers
Oct. 5, Boise State — Celebration of the 1990s/Heroes Night/Black Out
Oct. 26, San Diego State — Celebration of the 2000s/Breast Cancer Awareness Night
Nov. 16, Hawaii — Celebration of the 2010s/Homecoming/Red Effect/Ninth Island Showdown
Nov. 23, San Jose State — Celebration of all former Rebels/Final Game Commemoration/Senior Day
T-shirts will be distributed before the first five home games and commemorative coin for the one against San Jose State. Each season-ticket account also will receive a replica of Sam Boyd Stadium.
